Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Members of the Planet Fitness in Chilliwack are outraged after video recording device was found on a tanning bed.

A number of people posted about the incident on social media, leading the RCMP to get involved.

“There was a hidden video camera found in one of the beds and not just a cheap crappy camera,” Mary Douglas posted. “I’m talking about one that someone actually took the time to build into the bed. Staff are aware of it but have been told not to answer any questions.”

A spokesperson from New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness said members’ safety and privacy is the company’s top priority.

“We can confirm that a recording device was found in one of the tanning beds in our Chilliwack location,” senior public relations manager Becky Zirlen told Black Press Media via email. “It was immediately removed and reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The franchise owner is working closely with the police in this ongoing investigation and do not have additional details to share at this time.”

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed “suspicious electronic devices” were found at the gym. Anyone with information or who feels they may have been a victim is asked to contact police.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at a Planet Fitness location.

In March, a man was charged with possession of images from peeping and peeping using a photographic device for alleged incidents at a branch in North Carolina.

In June, a Planet Fitness employee was charged after a hidden camera was found in a tanning room in Henderson, Ky.

