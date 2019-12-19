High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Avalanche Canada is calling for high avalanche danger this weekend across B.C. interior

The forecast is for Rogers Pass, North/South Columbia Mountains, Kootenays and the Cariboos.

Currently, there is a winter storm warning in effect for those areas with Environment Canada expecting up to 60 cm, coupled with warming temperatures.

Forecast for Glacier National Park and Rogers Pass:

Issued: Thursday

“The Avalanche Hazard is rated Considerable for TODAY, but will increase to high TONIGHT and TOMORROW!”

Forecast for Friday:

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable (this will increase to high by Saturday)

Snowpack problems include: storm and persistent slabs on all aspects.

For more information, visit Avalanche Canada

