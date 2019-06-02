A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., in a Saturday, May 25, 2019, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz

High Level, Alta. fire evacuees allowed to go home

The Chuckegg Creek fire is close to 2,800 square kilometres in size and remains out of control

Community officials say thousands of fire evacuees from High Level, Alta., as well as the surrounding areas of Mackenzie County and several Dene Tha’ First Nation communities will be allowed to return home on Monday.

The announcement was made on the Town of High Level’s Facebook page today, and was accompanied by a video with municipal leaders from the town, county and First Nation, along with Premier Jason Kenney.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer says in the video that while the mandatory evacuation order that has been in place for two weeks will be lifted, an evacuation alert will remain in place.

She says that means residents should be ready to leave again at short notice if the fire threat returns.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, which has been threatening the area and is the largest wildfire in the province, is close to 2,800 square kilometres in size and remains out of control.

More coming.

READ MORE: Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

READ MORE: Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver
Next story
Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous landfill fully extinguished

The landfill is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. today

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before cooling off during the week.

Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Shirley family bitten by the fire-fighting bug for more than 100 years

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

VIDEO: Downtown cannabis store opens with support of local politicians

Salmon Arm mayor and MLA for the Shuswap were both in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Okanagan foundation dishes out $200,000 in grants

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

Docks were damaged during recent flooding of Okanagan Lake

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Most Read