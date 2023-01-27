Harley David Gillies. (RCMP/Submitted)

High-risk offender wanted after knife threat in Kelowna

Harley David Gillies also stole victim’s cell phone and keys

Have you seen Harley David Gillies?

The 45-year-old man has been issued a warrant for his arrest by Kelowna RCMP after a domestic violence incident where he is suspected to have assaulted a woman, threatened her with a knife and stole her keys and cell phone.

He is previously known to police and is considered a ‘high-risk’ offender.

Gillies is Caucasian, 6’6, 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is being charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Uttering threats;
  • Breach of Undertaking;
  • Theft Under $5000.

If you see Gillies, do not approach him. Instead, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-42887, or call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
