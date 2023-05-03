High temperatures prompt rapid rise of rivers in the Shuswap

A truck passes over the old Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon, May 3. The river is included the BC River Forecast Centre’s Flood Watch for the Southern Interior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A rapid rise in temperatures has brought with it the rapid rise of creeks, streams and rivers in the Shuswap.

As of May 2, the Ministry of Forests and the River Forecast Centre had the Southern Interior, including the Salmon River, under a Flood Watch – issued when river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed banks, and flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Anticipating the rising, fast-flowing water, on April 28 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued a warning to residents whose properties are prone to flooding from smaller, adjacent water systems, urging them to take proactive steps to protect their homes.

“They are advised to monitor water levels and watch for signs of flooding or land slippage,” said the CSRD in a media release. “In addition, the public should be aware of rising river and creek levels and always use caution. Please take special care around fast-flowing water, and always supervise children and pets.”

The ministry offered similar warnings, including staying clear of fast-flowing waters and potentially unstable riverbanks; avoiding recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating and hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams; and “remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing the risk of drowning.”

