Concerned its increasing use may lead to the spread of COVID-19, the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band has closed the Skwlax Day Beach on Little Shuswap Lake Road. (Google Maps image)

High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band announces closure of Skwlax Day Beach

  • Jul. 28, 2020 2:00 p.m.
  • News

A Shuswap beach has been closed temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With recent high usage of the Skwlax Day Beach, the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band made the decision to close the public recreation area on Little Shuswap Lake Road until further notice.

“It has been noted that this is a high risk area, and this is a precautionary step to protect the community members of LSLB, and general public,” stated a post a Facebook page for the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band Emergency Program Management Committee.

The closure received praise from members of another Facebook page, Chase Grapevine, where people expressed their gratitude for the measure taken.

Read more: B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Read more: Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Craig, Marc Kielburger to testify at Commons committee over student program

Just Posted

High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band announces closure of Skwlax Day Beach

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Mayor, councillors open to consideration when downtown market pilot project assessed

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

Kelowna woman discovers dog left in hot car during heat wave

A Kelowna woman is begging pet owners to leave animals at home during the heat wave

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Column: Looking forward to a little self-isolating at the lake

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Most Read