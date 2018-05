The Cafe will reopen once the high water has receded.

The Canoe Beach Cafe is closed due to high water.

“Thanks everyone for a great start to the season so far. We will see you later in June where we will be bringing a special treat to Canoe Beach for the first time ever. Stay tuned.” said Cafe owner Jim Dunlop in a Facebook post.

In the post Dunlop said the cafe would reopen once the water has receded.