Boat launch on Eagle Bay Road shut down, two others in Sorrento remain open

Due to the high water level of Shuswap Lake, the Harbour Road Boat Launch located at 1955 Eagle Bay Road will be closed until further notice.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District operates two additional boat launch sites within the Sorrento/Blind Bay area, the Markwart Road Boat Launch in Sorrento, Whitehead Road Boat Launch in Eagle Bay.

Both of those remain open at this time for use by the public.

The boat launches in Salmon Arm and Sicamous remain open at this time.