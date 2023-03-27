Highway 1 bridge replacement project at Sicamous moves closer to construction

The RW Bruhn Bridge construction project is scheduled to begin this year, starting with the tender process and BC Hydro work to relocate services. (Government of British Columbia image)

The long-awaited tendering process for construction of the RW Bruhn Bridge replacement project is scheduled to go ahead this year.

Stites Consulting project manager Jennifer Stites presented Sicamous council with an update on the bridge replacement at the March 22 committee of the whole meeting.

Stites confirmed the project’s detailed design phase is almost 100 per cent finished with only minor details left to finalize. The tender and BC Hydro replacement work are scheduled to proceed in 2023.

BC Hydro is planning to begin relocating its services around the construction area in May, said Stites, and that will be the first phase of work before construction can begin. She said Hydro will likely pause work over the busy summer tourist months so as not to impact traffic and resume in the fall.

Work on the bridge is anticipated to take three years, said Stites, with the last year being primarily demolition of the old bridge. Most improvements will be in place and usable in two years. The planned years are made up of viable construction seasons, she confirmed, with winter months not included in the timeline because of inclement weather and inability to work.

Full project completion is planned for late 2026 or early 2027, said Stites.

Any new roads or accesses included in the project will be maintained by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and no unanticipated costs will be transferred to the district to manage, assured Stites, when asked about the connection points in the design.

Final archaeological assessments and engagement with Indigenous groups will finish in April and Stites said there is one more property acquisition to be finalized. Environmental impact reports have been approved and navigable waters reports are in the approval process, she said.

Project updates and detailed project plans are available at the provincial government’s RW Bruhn Bridge webpage.

READ MORE: Province responds to concerns with prolonged Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

READ MORE: No further delays: Regional district echoes safety concerns around Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilSicamousTransCanada