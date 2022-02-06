The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park Sunday, Feb. 6, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific for avalanche control. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park for two hours

The closure is for avalanche control work between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.; no detours available

Avalanche control will again close the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park.

The road will be closed in both directions from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time. No detours will be available.

Control work is planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Jumping Creek Road for 12.7 kilometres.

