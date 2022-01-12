Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke looking west on Jan. 12, 2022. (DriveBC image)

Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke looking west on Jan. 12, 2022. (DriveBC image)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Sicamous and Revelstoke after closure for avalanche control

Avalanche control work was completed around 3:15 p.m.

Update, 4:15 p.m.

Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke is open after an earlier closure for avalanche control work.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to high avalanche risk in the area.

DriveBC announced the closure around 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. Avalanche control work is underway between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge for 15.4 kilometres.

A detour is not available and DriveBC expects an update on the situation around 6 p.m.

Read more: Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

trans-canada highway

Previous story
Shuswap community’s downtown affected by leak in water main
Next story
Overdose calls to paramedics spike in Vernon, Salmon Arm in 2021

Just Posted

A small community of snow people in Blackburn Park are beginning to lose their sense of self due to rain falling on them on Jan. 12, 2022. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Snow people start to melt while water pools in areas of Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported a leak in Sorrento’s water system on Jan. 12, 2022. (File photo).
Shuswap community’s downtown affected by leak in water main

A truck stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5 was found in Lake Country the following day. (Contributed)
Truck stolen from Armstrong found in Lake Country

Paramedics responded to spike in overdose calls in Vernon, Salmon Arm in 2021, a trend seen across B.C. (File photo)
Overdose calls to paramedics spike in Vernon, Salmon Arm in 2021