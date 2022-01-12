UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Sicamous and Revelstoke after closure for avalanche control

Update, 4:15 p.m.
Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke is open after an earlier closure for avalanche control work.
DriveBC announced the reopening around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Original story:
Highway 1 is closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to high avalanche risk in the area.
DriveBC announced the closure around 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. Avalanche control work is underway between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge for 15.4 kilometres.
A detour is not available and DriveBC expects an update on the situation around 6 p.m.
