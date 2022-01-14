DriveBC Webcam just west of Field.

Highway 1 closed east of Golden

A detour is available along Highway 93 and 95.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Golden, due to a vehicle incident that occurred approximately 500 meters east of Field, close to the B.C./Alberta border, says DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress. Expect delays when travelling.

A detour is available via Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium. The detour will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time so be prepared when travelling today.

The next update is expected at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

