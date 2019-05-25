Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near Canyon Hot Springs due to a vehicle incident.
DriveBC is estimating it will reopen at 3 p.m. There is no detour available.
🚧⚠️ #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident north of #RevelstokeBC at Woolsey Creek FSR. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Please check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for updates #CanyonHotSprings @DriveBC @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) May 25, 2019
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
