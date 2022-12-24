Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsGoldenKelownaOkanaganRevelstokeWinter

Previous story
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from March 2022
Next story
Flooding forces early closure of Penticton library on Christmas Eve

Just Posted

Middle Distance cross-country race medal winners Natalie Wilkie, silver, poses with Ukraine’s Oleksandra Kononova, gold, and Iryna Bui, bronze, at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. (Shannon Galea/Canadian Paralympic Committee photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from April 2022

Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 12 student Eve Maxwell captured a gold medal, was named Most Outstanding Match and won the Lyndsay Belisle trophy for Most Outstanding Female Wrestler when she and fellow SAS wrestlers competed in the BC High School Wrestling Champions held Feb. 24-26 at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from March 2022

Steven Knight boots the ball past brother Andrew and goalie Tye Major during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The complex is operated by the Shuswap Recreation Society. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from February 2022

A few dozen people took to the ice of Salmon Arm Bay on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 despite frigid temperatures hovering in the -15 to -20 C range, where they were playing hockey, riding fat bikes and cross-country skiing. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from January 2022