Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident is near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.

DriveBC does not give an estimation for when the road might reopen.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with 15 cm of snow expected.

Check DriveBC for more details.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change
Next story
Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Just Posted

RCMP recover vehicles, equipment believed stolen in Kelowna and Salmon Arm

Two Kelowna men arrested during police investigation

Editorial: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Free events include magic shows, swimming, skating, juggling and games

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Public input wanted for proposed North Shuswap cannabis store

Feedback to help CSRD board decide on licence for retail outlet in Scotch Creek

Recent snowfall in the Shuswap far from record-breaking

Winter of 2019/2020 off to a particularly dry start

‘Do not drive,’ message urged in North Okanagan

Armstrong reportedly the worst with white out on Highway 97A

Letter: Canada drops ball on Global Polio Initiative

Writer questions federal government’s commitment

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

It’s snowfall total is higher than a giraffe

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Engine troubles?

Young boys looking at the engine? What is the significance of this… Continue reading

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Most Read