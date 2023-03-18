Highway 1 closed east of Golden (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed east of Golden (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Golden closed

Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden until 4 p.m. for avalanche control work

Highway 1 east of Golden is closed for avalanche control work until 4 p.m.

DriveBC issued a warning that Highway 1 between Field, BC, and the Alberta border is closed this afternoon.

While the highway is closed, drivers can take an alternative route using BC Highway 95 and 93. The secondary route will add roughly an hour to the drive, so drivers should plan accordingly.

DriveBC will update when the route reopens near 4 p.m.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

Just Posted

(Black Press File Photo)
Sicamous Easter egg hunt returns to Finlayson Park

The B.C. government recently recently banned the use of the app TikTok from its employees' work phones. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Viewpoint: Privacy and personal data the cost of using social media

A photo of one of Nobili’s letters, courtesy of David Gregory.
Column: Historic missionary letters offer unique perspective of people in the ‘Shoushwap’

Ruby Marcelino displays some of the products available for travelling parents to rent through her BabyQuip representative business in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm mom starts business to help fellow travellers in need of baby gear

Pop-up banner image