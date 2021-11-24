The Illecillewaet four-laning, brake-check project on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is now complete. (BC Ministry of Transportation)

The Illecillewaet four-laning, brake-check project on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is now complete. (BC Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 four-laning project east of Revelstoke complete

The project cost $85.2 million

The highway widening 42 kilometres east of Revelstoke has been completed.

The Illecillewaet four-planing and break check project included two kilometres of highway widening from two to four lanes and a new median barrier for enhanced safety and to prevent cross-over crashes.

“With the completion of the Illecillewaet four-laning project, local residents and commercial drivers will benefit from improved safety and reduced travel time on this important stretch of highway,” said Patrick Weiler, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, federal minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, in a news release. “Working with our provincial partners, the Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure projects like this to increase the quality of life for residents, improve the flow of trade, and build more prosperous communities.”

READ MORE: Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

The project also provides a safe location for staging vehicles in the event of a closure and expanded the existing brake-check area to accommodate up to 15 commercial trucks.

“It’s exciting to have this important safety improvement project reach completion,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a news release. “The widening of this segment of Highway 1 and the expansion of the brake-check make this a safer, more reliable drive for everyone from locals, to tourists, to commercial truck drivers carrying goods. This project is a key part of our work to upgrade the Trans-Canada Highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border.”

This was the first of several upgrade projects on the Trans-Canada Highway between Kamloops and Alberta to be built using a Community Benefits Agreement. Community benefits include job and training opportunities for people in the local area and increasing the participation of apprentices and workers traditionally under-represented in the construction trades, such as Indigenous Peoples, women, and people with disabilities.

The project was originally budgeted to cost $62.9 million however, when the contract was awarded in 2019, the cost jumped to $85.2 million. It was paid for by the federal and provincial government.

READ MORE: Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

READ MORE: A look behind the scenes at the highway expansion between Revelstoke and Alberta

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeTransportation

Previous story
Incoming storms expected to bring outages, rising waters: BC Hydro
Next story
Coast Guard hovercraft hits sailboat during Salt Spring Island medevac mission

Just Posted

Aziz Barna with the Product Care Association had so many people in Salmon Arm coming to recycle their lightbulbs in the first hour of a recycling event on Nov. 24 that he had to turn recyclers away, particularly those with large boxes and bins full. Another lightbulb event will be held in about two weeks. (Martha Wickett- Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm stockpile of burned-out lightbulbs too much for one recycling event

Chase RCMP have provided a new detail to the description of a suspect in the Oct. 14, 2021 assault of a young female. (File photo)
New detail added to description of suspect in October assault of girl in Chase

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire billows over Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Jenna Sealey photo)
Summer wildfires spark need for FireSmart work in Vernon

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Prevention is possible and essential: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP