This ICBC diagram shows where intersection crashes have taken place in Salmon Arm from 2013 to 2017. The bigger the dots, the more crashes have taken place. (ICBC image)

Highway 1 intersection top of Tank Hill tallies most crashes

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

If you want to avoid motor-vehicle accidents in Salmon Arm, stay off Highway 1.

In the latest data available from ICBC, Trans-Canada Highway intersections outnumber anywhere else in town in terms of collisions.

The most recent numbers compiled stretch over four years, 2013 to 2017.

1) Taking top spot in Salmon Arm during that time is the intersection at the top of Tank Hill, Highway 1 and 30th Street NE, with 69 crashes reported to ICBC. Increasing that number are the two intersections off the highway which flank it. Eleventh Avenue NE and 30th, near Setters and McDonald’s, tallied 18, and Ninth Avenue NE and 30th, near the uptown Tim Hortons, was the site of 11 crashes.

Read more: Collision cleared at intersection of Highway 1, Highway 97B

2) Coming in second with 32 crashes is the intersection of the Trans-Canada and 10th Street SW, near the Shell Station and Chances.

3) Site of the third highest number of crashes is Highway 1 and Alexander Street with 27.

4) Tied at 26 are the intersection of the TCH and Highway 97B, as well as where Auto Road SE and Black Road meet Highway 97B.

5) Tallying 23 collisions is the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street.

Following the top five are:

6) TCH and 10th Avenue NE, 29 crashes.

Read more: Intersection collision delays traffic

7) TCH and 30th Street SW near Walmart, 17.

(This intersection may have risen higher in the rankings in 2018 because it is newer than the others. At Woodsman Equipment, staffer Tyler Dymond says they see crashes there fairly regularly – about three in the past two months.)

8) TCH and Fourth Street NE, 14 crashes.

9) Tied at 13 collisions are the TCH and Ross Street intersection, as well as the TCH and Canoe Beach Drive.

10) The intersection of Highway 1 and 10th Street NE, near McGuire Lake, accumulated 12 crashes.

An ICBC spokesperson says statistics for 2018 will not be available until this spring or summer.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

Just Posted

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Letter: City should check out Powell River rec centre

I’ve only recently tuned in to the recreation centre debate, and while… Continue reading

Legal odd couple resolve personality conflicts in Trying

Shuswap Theatre’s latest production opens Friday, Feb. 22, runs to March 9

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Salmon Arm athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games

Speed-skater wins bronze, ringette player contributes to playoff victory

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Most Read