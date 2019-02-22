Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway near Walmart took place around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

If you want to avoid motor-vehicle accidents in Salmon Arm, stay off Highway 1.

In the latest data available from ICBC, Trans-Canada Highway intersections outnumber anywhere else in town in terms of collisions.

The most recent numbers compiled stretch over four years, 2013 to 2017.

1) Taking top spot in Salmon Arm during that time is the intersection at the top of Tank Hill, Highway 1 and 30th Street NE, with 69 crashes reported to ICBC. Increasing that number are the two intersections off the highway which flank it. Eleventh Avenue NE and 30th, near Setters and McDonald’s, tallied 18, and Ninth Avenue NE and 30th, near the uptown Tim Hortons, was the site of 11 crashes.

2) Coming in second with 32 crashes is the intersection of the Trans-Canada and 10th Street SW, near the Shell Station and Chances.

3) Site of the third highest number of crashes is Highway 1 and Alexander Street with 27.

4) Tied at 26 are the intersection of the TCH and Highway 97B, as well as where Auto Road SE and Black Road meet Highway 97B.

5) Tallying 23 collisions is the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street.

Following the top five are:

6) TCH and 10th Avenue NE, 29 crashes.

7) TCH and 30th Street SW near Walmart, 17.

(This intersection may have risen higher in the rankings in 2018 because it is newer than the others. At Woodsman Equipment, staffer Tyler Dymond says they see crashes there fairly regularly – about three in the past two months.)

8) TCH and Fourth Street NE, 14 crashes.

9) Tied at 13 collisions are the TCH and Ross Street intersection, as well as the TCH and Canoe Beach Drive.

10) The intersection of Highway 1 and 10th Street NE, near McGuire Lake, accumulated 12 crashes.

An ICBC spokesperson says statistics for 2018 will not be available until this spring or summer.

