Highway 1 near Malakwa all clear after semi-truck’s trailer catches fire

Traffic on Highway 1 east of Sicamous was reduced to single lane after a fire engulfed a semi-truck’s trailer Thursday morning.
According to DriveBC, the Sept. 9 incident brought westbound traffic near Malakwa down to one lane for about two hours between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Eastbound traffic was unaffected, and there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire so far.
Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports