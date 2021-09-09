Highway 1 near Malakwa all clear after semi-truck’s trailer catches fire

DriveBC first reported the incident at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9

A Twitter user shared this photo of the trailer that caught fire on Highway 1 near Malakwa on Sept. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@Carryme2Kin)

Traffic on Highway 1 east of Sicamous was reduced to single lane after a fire engulfed a semi-truck’s trailer Thursday morning.

According to DriveBC, the Sept. 9 incident brought westbound traffic near Malakwa down to one lane for about two hours between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was unaffected, and there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire so far.

Read more: Shuswap residents rally for climate

Read more: Salmon Arm Arts Centre to help celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ marriage in unique way

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Newstrans-canada highway