Drive BC and AIM Roads report a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Google maps)

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

Drive BC has announced Highway 1 has been cleared following a traffic incident earlier this morning.

The incident, which resulted in the highway being reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic, happened between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd, eight kilometres east of Salmon Arm sometime before 7 a.m.

Reports on Facebook pages dedicated to monitoring road conditions suggest a jackknifed semi truck is the cause of the accident.

Read more: Roads contractor waits for snow removal equipment as winter looms

Read more: AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today
Next story
High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Dog bite incident, rumours prompt animal policy review for North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

SD83 briefs: Superintendent says dogs kept on leash during student pick up/drop off not an issue

1.7 million fish released into Thompson, Okangan and Shuswap lakes

Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. releases 2019 year-end report

UPDATE: Additional outage leaves nearly 1,000 Shuswap residents without power

The outage is now one of six affecting residents in the Shuswap

It’s getting tougher in Salmon Arm to be a person with no housing

Frigid temperatures, no warm place to go, colder attitudes taking their toll, say couple

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Sicamous history in pictures

Danny the horse pulls the unnamed passengers of a sleigh across the… Continue reading

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

Morning Start: Ketchup was once sold as medicine

Your morning start for Thursday, December 19, 2019

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read