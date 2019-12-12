Drive BC and AIM Roads report a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Google maps)

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

Drive BC has announced Highway 1 has been cleared following a traffic incident earlier this morning.

The incident, which resulted in the highway being reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic, happened between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd, eight kilometres east of Salmon Arm sometime before 7 a.m.

Reports on Facebook pages dedicated to monitoring road conditions suggest a jackknifed semi truck is the cause of the accident.

Read more: Roads contractor waits for snow removal equipment as winter looms

Read more: AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees
Next story
Vandalism closes public washrooms in Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park indefinitely

Just Posted

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

VIDEO: Your favourite Christmas light displays in the Shuswap

Residents recommend decorated homes worth checking out

‘A pretty big deal’: Salmon Arm prepares for the ultimate hockey fan experience

City awarded new hockey net/hoop by Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

Okanagan Water Board opens floodgates with call for grant applications

Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program open from Armstrong to Osoyoos

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Kelowna area MP responds to Conservative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Most Read