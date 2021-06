Trans-Canada Highway closed early June 30 between Bernie Road and Old Sicamous Road

The Trans-Canada Highway has been opened to single lane alternating traffic following a collision near Sicamous in the early morning hours of June 30. (Drive BC image)

An eight-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway has been reopened near Sicamous following an early morning vehicle incident on Wednesday, June 30.

Drive BC reports the highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic between Bernie Road and Old Sicamous Road.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

The next update from Drive BC is scheduled for noon and was last updated at 6:44 a.m. June 30.

