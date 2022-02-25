DriveBC webcam of the Jack McDonald snowshed east of Revelstoke.

Highway 1 reduced to one lane at Rogers Pass Summit

Expect delays due to a vehicle incident

Highway 1 has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic this morning at Rogers Pass Summit between Golden and Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

The partial closure is causing major delays and congestion along the highway in both directions.

Crews are currently on the scene and an assessment is in progress. Watch for traffic control.

The estimated time of re-opening is Friday, Feb 25 at 10:00 AM PST. An update will be provided at that time.

