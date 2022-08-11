(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice; an assessment is taking place

Highway 1 is closed following a mudslide that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

The mudslide runs for 36.5 kilometres between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Junction of Highway 8 and Highway 12).

The stretch of Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Photo - DriveBC)

Heavy rain and flash floods caused the erosion to slide down onto both sides of the highway.

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

A slope assessment is taking place this morning and Drive BC’s next update is expected at 9:30 a.m.

Detours are not available at this time.

The area is expecting a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire is also in the area with winds reaching 30-50 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Teen girl missing in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsBritish Columbiahighway chaosLyttonSpences Bridge

Previous story
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents
Next story
Investigator says missing Ottawa-area woman found in Ohio after 42 years

Just Posted

Vernon’s Caitlin Gingras and Salmon Arm’s Moriah Jansen take time for a photo after their exciting performances at Canada Basketball’s 15U & 17U National Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 1-6, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Two Salmon Arm, Vernon players shine at national basketball championships

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm