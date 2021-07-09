Highway 1 reopens at Three Valley Lake following crash

A vehicle incident closed Highway 1 near Three Valley Lake 20 km west of Revelstoke, Friday afternoon.
The incident happened about 2 p.m.
Emergency crews closed down the highway in both directions to assess the scene. A vehicle had to be recovered from the area.
The road is now open, however, drivers should anticipate traffic to be slow going.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at Three Valley Lake has the highway closed in both directions. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. Detour not available. Estimated time of re-opening not available. More info: https://t.co/Amyfh4M74y #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/ygVWo0Wl4U
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 9, 2021
Further towards Salmon Arm, a separate vehicle incident has blocked Highway 1 in both directions about five kilometres east of the Canoe mill for a stretch of approximately 11 kilometres.
Two vehicles were reported to have crashed in the ditch beside the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.