The move of a Trans-Canada Highway traffic light in downtown Salmon Arm from Ross Street to Fourth Street is expected to take place in October or November. (File photo)

Highway 1 safety improvements through Salmon Arm to proceed this fall

Changes, proposed in 2013 study, include moving traffic signal from Ross Street to Fourth Street

Safety improvements identified seven years ago for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm are expected to proceed this fall.

During this year’s virtual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, held Sept. 22 to 24, the City of Salmon Arm received word from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that it will soon be starting work on re-configuring the highway through town to improve vehicle traffic and pedestrian safety.

“We heard from the ministry that it is going to go ahead and the RFP (request for proposals) has gone out now,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison. “We’ve seen the specs so we expect that work will take place in October/November.”

The work, proposed initially in a 2013 Trans-Canada Highway Corridor Safety Study completed by the city and ICBC, includes relocating the traffic signal at Ross Street to Fourth Street and extending the highway median at Fourth; the inclusion of a signal with a long westbound left-turn bay at Shuswap Street; a stop controlled ‘right-in-right-out’ at McLeod Street; a signal with a long eastbound left-turn bay at Alexander Street; a stop controlled ‘right-in-right-out’ at Ross Street; and a stop controlled Sixth Street with restricted southbound left turns.

Also getting underway this fall is the construction of the Salmon River Bridge. The work is part of the Salmon Arm West project that includes the four-laning of Highway 1 from 1st Avenue SW to 10th Avenue SW. A $29.7 million contract was recently awarded to Springline Construction Services Ltd. of Delta for the work.

Read more: Downtown Salmon Arm traffic study revived

Read more: Intersection changes intended to make Trans-Canada safer

Read more: Changes to Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm approved

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of Indigenous woman subjected to slurs in Quebec hospital to announce lawsuit
Next story
Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Highway 1 safety improvements through Salmon Arm to proceed this fall

Changes, proposed in 2013 study, include moving traffic signal from Ross Street to Fourth Street

Plein air: Salmon Arm transplant finding inspiration, and fans, outdoors

Jason Bartziokas’s work influenced by former teacher and Salmon Arm native Chris Cran

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

COVID exposure likely scenario at South Okanagan schools, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Okanagan piano silenced by vandals

The piano has been thrown away but the bench salvaged and at Long Gallery

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose first two exhibition games

The ‘Backs are one of four teams in the running for the pre-season Okanagan Cup

Cinemaphile: Beanpole portrays lives of women after war

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

Most Read