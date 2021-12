The highway will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. according to DriveBC

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, for avalanche control. (File photo)

Highway 1 will be closed west of Revelstoke for avalanche control Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18.

Between 1 and 3 p.m., Highway 1 will be closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge. DriveBC noted the closure could be extended on short notice.

