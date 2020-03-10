Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

Highway 1 will close tomorrow on both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control.

First, Highway 1 will close east of Revelstoke tonight near Three Valley Gap. The work is scheduled between 5 p.m. PDT and 7 p.m. PDT. It will also close tomorrow between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m..

Also avalanche work is planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke between Glacier National Park and Beaver Valley Rd, roughly 11 km east of Rogers Pass Summit. Avalanche control will start at 5:00 a.m. PDT and run until 3:00 p.m. PDT. Expect individual closures of up to two hours.

READ MORE: Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Revelstoke

There is currently a snowfall warning for the Revelstoke area, with up to 20 cm expected by tomorrow. Parks Canada expects avalanche hazard in the backcountry to increase throughout the day due to new snow and strong winds.

Check DriveBC for updates.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanche

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns
Next story
B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Just Posted

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate new daycare space

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Most Read