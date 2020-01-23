Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Highway 1 will be closing west of Revelstoke. Avalanche control work is planned near Three Valley Gap from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
No detour will be available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
DriveBC says the road will be closed between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
