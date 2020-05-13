Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

Last month Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke fell by 40 per cent.

According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, on average there were 3,728 vehicles per day for the month of April, compared to 6,251 in April, 2019.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, the B.C. government has urged people to avoid non-essential travel.

“Every corner of B.C. is spectacular,” Premier John Horgan said recently at a news conference. “Wherever you live is an outstanding place. Stay there and enjoy it.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor proposes closing downtown street to traffic for business recovery

READ MORE: COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Victoria Day will be the second long weekend since COVID-19 was officially designated a pandemic. According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, Easter traffic through Revelstoke this year decreased by 60 per cent compared to Easter in 2019.

On average, 3,276 people travelled Highway 1 per day through Revelstoke between April 14 to 22. Compared to 2019, where 8,206 people on average travelled through Revelstoke per day during Easter weekend.

The data was collected at a counting station 30 km west of Revelstoke at the Enchanted Forest.

By comparison, Golden saw a greater reduction in traffic along Highway 1. For April, 2020, traffic on average fell by 44 per cent per day compared to 2019. During the Easter weekend, traffic was reduced by 66 per cent, compared to data from 2019.

Data from Golden, was collected 15 km east of the town along Highway 1.

While B.C. has not implemented border checkpoints, the government is still asking people to avoid travel over the B.C-Alberta border.

The Canada-U.S border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is also asking residents to stay put this weekend and for tourists to stay away.

READ MORE: Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

“Despite the gradual easing of restrictions, all non-essential travel – even travelling within B.C. – is continuing to be discouraged by medical health officers. The best course of action is to stay close to home,” said Kevin Flynn, chair of the CSRD board.

Flynn emphasized this is not the time to pack up the car or RV for a road trip, or to head for your cabin.

“This is the time to stay local and check out all the great things about your home community.”

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic