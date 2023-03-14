(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

The closure is for planned avalanche control work starting 9 km west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close for avalanche control work Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 14).

After a weekend’s worth of snow fell near Revelstoke, avalanche control work will be conducted to mitigate the risk of a slide. Starting 9 km west of Revelstoke, near the Clanwilliam bridge, and running for more than 15 km to Griffin Lake, the work will close the highway in both directions. The closure will start at 2 p.m. and will likely go until 4 p.m.

During the closure, there will be no alternative route, so drivers going through that section of the highway should plan accordingly.

DriveBC warned drivers to watch for traffic control personnel in the area.

READ MORE: Figuring out Fido: The myth of dog training guarantees

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care

Just Posted

The B.C. Office of the Seniors Advocate is looking for volunteers to interview seniors living in Salmon Arm long-term care facilities. (File photo)
Friendly faces needed to meet with Salmon Arm seniors for provincial survey

Juno award-winner George Leach will be performing at the Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

The Armstrong Shamrocks (white) and Vernon Tigers have received permission from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League to merge their organizations into one for the 2023 season. (Morning Star- file photo)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks merge junior lacrosse clubs

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Snowfall warning rescinded for Highway 1