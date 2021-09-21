According to DriveBC, Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops due to a vehicle incident early in the morning Sept. 21, 2021. (Google image)

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops due to a vehicle incident early in the morning Sept. 21, 2021. (Google image)

Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops now clear

DriveBC estimates a reopening time of 1 p.m.

Update, 10 a.m.

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident east of Kamloops is now clear.

Orginal story:

Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident occurred around 6 a.m. between Pat Road and Grand Boulevard, causing the closure.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted via Lafarge and East Shuswap roads. DriveBC estimates the westbound lanes will open at 1 p.m. and motorists are asked to avoid the area until then, if possible.

Read more: Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: One dead in Vernon shooting

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

trans-canada highway

Previous story
Liberal candidate from Salmon Arm vows to give it another try
Next story
RCMP say one person killed in vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops

Just Posted

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident

One person is dead following a vehicle incident east of Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo)
RCMP say one person killed in vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops

Salmon Arm’s Shelley Desautels was the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (Contributed)
Liberal candidate from Salmon Arm vows to give it another try

Poised to once again represent the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, Conservative Party candidate Mel Arnold, accompanied wife Linda on election night, was grateful to voters, and every one who assisted with his campaign. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap