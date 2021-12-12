Black Press file photo

Black Press file photo

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton closes for second time in less than 24 hours

AIM Roads reports vehicle recovery in progress

Less than 12 hours after Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton reopened – following two truck crashes that downed powerlines – it closed Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

AIM Roads reported at 10:50 a.m. that the highway is closed in both directions while a vehicle recovery is in progress.

Highway 5A, north of Princeton, reopened Sunday morning after being closed overnight due to a multi-vehicle collision.

