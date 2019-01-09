Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

An accident has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Google maps

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 just east of Manning Park.

According to Drive BC, the highway is closed from Hope to Princeton and is estimated to re-open around 10 a.m.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy3 due to a vehicle incident 10 KM east of #ManningPark

Highway is closed from #HopeBc to #PrincetonBC

Assessment in progress. Estimated to open at 10 AM. Next Update 8AMhttps://t.co/akmQTGA4Fo — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2019

Drive BC said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday between Garret Road and Saturday Creek (nine kilometres west of Sunday Summit). Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 or Highway 1.

Related: Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.