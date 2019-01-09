Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 just east of Manning Park.
According to Drive BC, the highway is closed from Hope to Princeton and is estimated to re-open around 10 a.m.
REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy3 due to a vehicle incident 10 KM east of #ManningPark
Highway is closed from #HopeBc to #PrincetonBC
Assessment in progress. Estimated to open at 10 AM. Next Update 8AMhttps://t.co/akmQTGA4Fo
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2019
Drive BC said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday between Garret Road and Saturday Creek (nine kilometres west of Sunday Summit). Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 or Highway 1.
