An accident has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Google maps

Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

Vehicle incident on Highway 3

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 just east of Manning Park.

According to Drive BC, the highway is closed from Hope to Princeton and is estimated to re-open around 10 a.m.

Drive BC said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday between Garret Road and Saturday Creek (nine kilometres west of Sunday Summit). Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 or Highway 1.

Related: Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning
Next story
Study finds human impact played major role in 2017 wildfire season

Just Posted

Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Splatsin members rally in support of anti-pipeline camp

Rallies are planned across Canada, U.S. Tuesday

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Study finds human impact played major role in 2017 wildfire season

1.2 million hectares burned in 2017 set a record, only to be surpassed in 2018

Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

Vehicle incident on Highway 3

Third time and a bit is the charm when it comes to quitting smoking

Roughly five million Canadians smoked either daily or occasionally in 2017

Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Stan Lee’s devoted fans can mourn him at Hollywood memorial

Lee, whose co-creations include Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther, died Nov. 12 at age 95

Kids and teens vulnerable as Canadian flu cases start to surge

This season began earlier than last, and the predominant circulating A strain is H1N1

Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

Most Read