The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook

Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood

‘Any travel tonight could be hazardous for emergency crews and yourself’

The Spotlight is receiving reports from travellers that Highway 3, east of Princeton, is threatened by flood waters.

The Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers have been rising steadily throughout the day, Sunday Nov. 28. While Princeton’s dikes are presently holding, water is pooling close to the highway between Princeton and Hedley.

The water is lapping at the highway, near an orphan dike which was destroyed in the flood Sunday, Nov. 14.

Highway 3 west of Princeton remains closed, proactively, against the threat of ongoing weather events.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Any travel tonight could be hazardous for emergency crews and yourself.”

