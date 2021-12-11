Highway 3 near Manning Park, and 5A north of Princeton, closed again

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 5A north of Princeton, are both again closed due to vehicle or weather incidents as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
As of that time DriveBC was not reporting either closure, however the AIM Roads Facebook page was reporting a multi-vehicle incident between Princeton and Allison Lake, with an assessment in progress.
Highway 3 is closed near Manning, according to AIM, because of downed hydro wires between Princeton and Eastgate, with all lanes blocked.
