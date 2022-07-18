Highway 3 near Osoyoos is down to one lane alternating after RV fire

Highway 3 east of Osoyoos is open to one lane alternating traffic after a RV caught fire Sunday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. Anarchist Mountain Fire Department were called to Highway 3 near Chapman Road for a RV that was fully engulfed.
The highway was shut down in both directions for an hour while firefighters put out the blaze. A plume of black smoke could be seen from Osoyoos.
It’s not known if there were any injuries involved or what caused the fire.
REMINDER – #BCHwy3 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic at Chapman Rd in #Osoyoos following an earlier vehicle fire. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Expect delays and pass with caution.
ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/0PjeReTAXE
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 18, 2022