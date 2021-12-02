Highway 3 is partially closed south of Princeton due to a rolled over commercial truck. (Google Maps via DriveBC)

Highway 3 partially closed south of Princeton due to rollover

A truck overturned on the highway towards the Lower Mainland

Highway 3 is once again partially closed headed south out of Princeton Thursday.

According to DriveBC, a commercial truck overturned between Blackfoot Road and Kennedy Lake Road.

The truck rolled over in the westbound lane and emergency crews and traffic control are on the scene.

No estimate is currently available as to when the road will be fully reopened.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed again for flooding

Highway 3 east of Princeton to Hedley is also closed due to flooding, with a detour available along Old Hedley Road for small vehicles and along Highway 5A for commercial vehicles.

