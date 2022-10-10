Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Highway 3 remains open after winds force Heather Lake wildfire over Similkameen River

BC Wildfire on scene Monday evening

Strong winds pushed the Heather Lake wildfire across the containment line and over the Similkameen River, Monday evening.

The blaze, reportedly lightning-caused, sparked back on Aug.21, however, BC Wildfire built containment lines and no longer considered it to be a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Sunday after a cold front bringing winds of 60 km/hr was forecast for the B.C. Interior. These winds increased the fire behaviour of the Heather Lake blaze.

BC Wildfire Service is responding and had 22 personnel on scene as of 8 p.m. Monday, who are actively working along the fire line breech.

Highway 3 remains open and the Ministry of Transportation is on scene controlling traffic to ensure the safety of firefighters and flaggers. Drivers are asked to be cautious and focused while travelling through the area.

There is no threat to either Manning Park Lodge or the community of Eastgate.

The last update on the estimated size of the blaze reported on Sept. 15 placed the Heather Lake wildfire at more than 10,900 hectares.

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Barn blaze turns into wildfire in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking News

Previous story
Another new temperature record for Vernon
Next story
Structure fire turned 2 hecatre wildfire now under control in Kelowna

Just Posted

An RCMP air services pilot, along with a police dog and its handler, helped resolve a mental health incident in the Shuswap on Thanksgiving weekend. One woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison)
RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident involving pregnant woman

The man who murdered Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth in the United Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022 has been handed a life sentence. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman

Armstrong Demolition Derby organizer - and driver - Lyle Williamson (Car 88) had an ongoing battle with Mission’s George Dover (left) in the opening heat Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Derby’s return an Armstrong Thanksgiving smash

2010 was a banner year for the Adams River salmon run, with an estimated 3.6 million late-run sockeye returning to spawn. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park