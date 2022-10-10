Highway 3 remains open after winds force Heather Lake wildfire over Similkameen River

Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Strong winds pushed the Heather Lake wildfire across the containment line and over the Similkameen River, Monday evening.

The blaze, reportedly lightning-caused, sparked back on Aug.21, however, BC Wildfire built containment lines and no longer considered it to be a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Sunday after a cold front bringing winds of 60 km/hr was forecast for the B.C. Interior. These winds increased the fire behaviour of the Heather Lake blaze.

BC Wildfire Service is responding and had 22 personnel on scene as of 8 p.m. Monday, who are actively working along the fire line breech.

Highway 3 remains open and the Ministry of Transportation is on scene controlling traffic to ensure the safety of firefighters and flaggers. Drivers are asked to be cautious and focused while travelling through the area.

There is no threat to either Manning Park Lodge or the community of Eastgate.

The last update on the estimated size of the blaze reported on Sept. 15 placed the Heather Lake wildfire at more than 10,900 hectares.

