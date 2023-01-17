This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)

Highway 3 reopens following rockslide near Keremeos

The Eagle RV Park evacuations have not yet been rescinded

As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 3 reopened following a rockslide that crossed the road just outside Keremeos on Jan. 16.

A travel advisory for the highway from Keremeos to Hedley is in effect and warning drivers to be on the look out for falling rocks.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for re-opening.

The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.

READ MORE: State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

The RV park was evacuated by the RDOS as a precaution on Monday afternoon, followed by a state of local emergency that was declared at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Updates on whether or not the evacuation will be lifted are expected soon.

The RDOS is also responding to a slide between Tulameen and Coalmont that occurred on Jan. 17, closing Coalmont Rd.

