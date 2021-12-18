Highway 3 through Princeton at another standstill

Traffic controller says all trucks are being inspected for use of chains

Highway 3 is backed up again in Princeton, Saturday Dec. 18. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Highway 3 through Princeton is again at a standstill this afternoon, Saturday Dec. 18.

DriveBC was not reporting specific vehicle incidents as of 2 p.m. However, a flagger on the scene in Princeton said the back up is due to commercial vehicle checks.

The flagger indicated that trucks are being stopped by authorities to ensure they are using chains.

Follow the Spotlight for more details.

Related: Heavy snowfall expected on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton

Related: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com