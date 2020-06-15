Highway 33 reopens. DriveBC

Highway 33 reopens following washout

The highway is now open to single alternating lane traffic

Highway 33 has reopened after being closed for the last five days.

In the early morning of June 10, two mudslides in Joe Rich completely closed Highway 33 between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road.

Following several days of construction, the road is now open to single alternating lane traffic 11 to 14 kilometres east of Kelowna. There will be delays and a 60 km/h speed zone in effect for the construction area, according to AIM Roads.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

READ MORE: COSAR rescues injured hiker from Divide Lake

Road conditions

