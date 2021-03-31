UPDATE: Highway 33 clear following vehicle incident near Kelowna

DriveBC reporting a vehicle incident near Daves Road, blocking both lanes of traffic

Hwy 33 traffic is delayed near Daves Road, southeast of Kelowna, after a logging truck appears to have spilled its load. (Facebook)

UPDATE, 11:40 a.m.

Drive BC is reporting Highway 33 is clear and open in both directions.

UPDATE, 9:57 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department crews on scene at the incident are reporting that Highway 33 will be closed for about an hour.

Original:

Traffic on Highway 33 is halted after a logging truck reportedly lost its load, east of Kelowna.

According to DriveBC, traffic in both directions is stopped, between Daves Road and Goudie Road.

Photos posted on social media show a logging truck with its load spilled across the road.

To learn more visit DriveBC.ca.

#BCHwy33 – Reports of vehicle incident blocking both directions at Daves Road east of #Kelowna. Crews en route, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/7a2mjoStiK — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 31, 2021

