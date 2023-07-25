Northbound on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon is closed due to hay catching fire in the back of a truck. (David Dickdu/Facebook)

Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon open following hay fire

It started around 10 a.m.

UPDATE:

Highway 97 northbound near Oyama is now clear following a truck fire.

Traffic appears to be flowing in both directions.

____

Highway 97 is blocked northbound in Oyama due to a truck fire.

It is believed hay bales in the back of the truck caught on fire but its unclear how it happened.

Fire crews, emergency services and police are all on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: 1 week later: Search continues for 2 missing B.C. children

READ MORE: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

Breaking NewsfireKelownaLake CountryTrafficTrucksVernon

