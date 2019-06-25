UPDATED: Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Penticton

Accident closes highway in both directions; reopening expected at 10 p.m.

6:34 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed between Penticton and Summerland because of a vehicle accident.

The accident occurred three kilometres north of Penticton and affects the highway from Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, according to DriveBC.

The estimated time of reopening is not available and a detour route is not available.

More information will be posted as it is known.

6:40 p.m.

RCMP are now at the scene and an investigation is in progress.

The highway is expected to reopen this evening at 10 p.m.

