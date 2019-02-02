Highway 97 closed due to rock slide

8:56 a.m.
Highway 97 is closed north of Summerland following a rock slide.
The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, between Callan Road and North beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.
While lane closures were in effect on Thursday evening and on Friday, conditions have changed and a detour is now in effect.
Traffic is detoured to Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3A and Highway 3.
An assessment is in progress and a geotechnical engineer is en route to the site.
An update from DriveBC is expected around noon.
