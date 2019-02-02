Highway 97 closed due to rock slide

Slide north of Summerland has resulted in detour

8:56 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed north of Summerland following a rock slide.

The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, between Callan Road and North beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.

While lane closures were in effect on Thursday evening and on Friday, conditions have changed and a detour is now in effect.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3A and Highway 3.

An assessment is in progress and a geotechnical engineer is en route to the site.

An update from DriveBC is expected around noon.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.