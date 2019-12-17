UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to be closed for up to four hours due to collision

RCMP say vehicle collision has also caused downed power lines around Beaver Lake Road

UPDATE: 6:25 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are expecting the highway to be closed for up to four hours.

RCMP are asking southbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking Glenmore Road and for northbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking John Hindle Drive.

RCMP have also confirmed power lines are down in the area due to the accident.

More information to come.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed just south of Beaver Lake Road due to a motor vehicle accident, according to Kelowna RCMP.

With the closure, RCMP have asked commuters to take a detour via John Hindle Drive to Glenmore Road North to bypass the accident.

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene and are assessing the accident.

While there are reports of downed power lines from the accident, Fortis BC has confirmed all residents in the area still have electricity.

It’s not known when the accident will be cleared of if anyone is injured from the collision.

The next update on the condition will be at 6:45 p.m., according to Drive BC.

To remain up-to-date on the road conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

