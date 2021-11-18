Highway 97 closed north of Vernon

North Okanagan-Shuswap highways plagued by crashes

Highway 97 is closed north of Vernon due to a multi-vehicle crash. (DriveBC map)

Snow is causing several crashes around the region.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident north of Vernon, between Irish Creek and Grandview Flats roads.

“An extended closure is not expected and an update will be posted as soon as the road is open to traffic,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

Police and emergency responders are currently at the scene.

Shortly before 10 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97B near the intersection of Highway 97A. A vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 97B toward Enderby lost control, crossed both lanes of traffic, and overturned in the ditch on the east side of the road.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the collision.

