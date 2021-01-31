Highway 97 closed, power out in Okanagan community

Motor-vehicle incident Saturday night in Spallumcheen resulted in downed power lines over Highway 97

BC Hydro shows the area of Spallumcheen without power Sunday morning, Jan. 31, the result of a motor-vehicle incident Saturday evening that has also closed Highway 97 in both directions. (BC Hydro photo)

Highway 97 north of Vernon remains closed in both directions Sunday morning, Jan. 31, following downed power lines across the highway that occured Saturday evening, the result of a motor-vehicle incident.

AIM Roads tweeted Sunday morning, just after 8:30, that the road is expected to reopen at around 11 a.m.

**UPDATE** All lanes continue to remain closed and estimated time of opening has moved to 11am. Keep watching @DriveBC for updates on this event. — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, about 1,000 Spallumcheen residents remain without power as a result of the incident. A Hydro crew is expected to arrive on-scene at about 10 a.m.

motor vehicle crashpower outages